Clouds linger and we turn breezy and drier Saturday

A cold front has moved just to our south today and with a light northerly breeze taking over tonight, our dew points will continue to lower. Expect a more comfortable evening and night ahead, but with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows dip into the low 60s for most in western Mass and we stay dry.

Saturday morning will begin cloudy as low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Rain from this low will miss us to the south, though a stray shower can’t be totally ruled out in the morning. Showers will linger along the south shore and Cape throughout much of the day. We all get breezy with a northeast wind at 10-20 in western Mass and gusts to 30 on the Cape. As the low moves east, clouds will decrease through the afternoon here and some sun will bring high temps into the mid and upper 70s.

Expect a clear and chilly night Saturday with very dry air in place! Low temps will dip to around 50-sweatshirt alert! A beautiful day is on the way for Sunday with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s! High pressure and a northerly breeze will keep us dry and pleasant through Monday.

Warmer temps are on the way beginning Tuesday as our upper level low moves away and a brief ridge sets up in the East. Temps may take a run at 90 Wednesday, but we begin turning unsettled with higher humidity and an approaching cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening, then chances for storms go up Thursday and Friday.

