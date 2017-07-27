Showers exit tonight & warmer temps return Friday

Showers continue through the evening, but taper off tonight as a cold front passes through southern New England. Skies may clear out overnight, but then patchy fog may become dense for many through the morning.

Friday is looking dry here in western Mass as a cold front lingers along the south coast. It will be a fairly typical day for late July with temps in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. We will see some sunshine that will mix in with a good deal of clouds.

We remain muggy Friday night and mainly dry, but with more clouds as low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We only have a slight risk for a shower-mainly south of the Mass Pike through Saturday morning, but if you are traveling, rain is more likely along the coast and Cape. We will have a healthy breeze out of the north throughout the night and into Saturday morning, but the strongest winds will again be east on the Cape.

Clouds linger through at least Saturday morning with some breaks of sun later in the day. Expect unseasonably cool temps with highs in the lower 70s. A trough and upper low will linger through Tuesday of next week, keeping temps slightly below normal. Patchy clouds will be around Sunday and Monday, but we will see some sun too as well as low humidity. As the trough exits Tuesday, we start warming back up and get hot and humid through the end of the week!

