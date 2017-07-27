Collapsed culvert forcing road at Forest Park to be closed - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Collapsed culvert forcing road at Forest Park to be closed

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A broken culvert is causing a Forest Park road to be closed.

City officials announced Thursday that the park's Main Greeting Road, at Sumner Avenue, will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic beginning Friday morning until further notice after a culvert collapsed at Swan Pond.

Those looking to use the tennis courts and the John J. Shea Technical Training Facility will still be able to access those facilities from Sumner Avenue.

Access to the rest of Forest Park is available from the Route 5 entrance by Picknelly Field.

The city's Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation is working on a temporary solution to fix the culvert.

