Kitten injured after being trapped in barbed wire

The Second Chance Animal Wellness Center is raising awareness of an injured kitten.

The organization said that it took two veterinary technicians to rescue the kitten which was trapped in barbed wire earlier this week.

Initially, the prognosis was that the cat, who has been named "Freddy", may lose its leg.

However, following surgery, his prognosis is improving.

"This kitten has serious injuries and without immediate surgery the prognosis was not good. It has been a few days since surgery and hope is growing that the leg will be saved. Circulation is restored and the cat has feeling in the limb. He is not out of the woods yet, but certainly we are a lot more optimistic than when he first came in," said Second Chance Executive Director Sheryl Blancato said in a statement.

"Freddy" will soon be moved to a foster home with a veterinary technician to continue his recovery.

Officials noted that it will be some time before it's known whether the surgery was in time to save the leg.

"We live on a lot of hope around here. We can only do what we can and hope it is in time," Blancato added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the cost of the kitten's care. For more information, you can CLICK HERE.

