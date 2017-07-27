Holland Pond prohibited to swimming for high level of bacteria

The Holland Board of Health has prohibited swimming in the East Brimfield Lake, due to a high level of Cyanobacteria.

The area affected is located on Pond Bridge Road from the Lake Siog Recreation Area.

Holland Pond, also referred to as East Brimfield Lake or Lake Siog, is tested and controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The ban will stay in place until further notice.

There are no restrictions for the Hamilton Reservoir at this time.

Any questions on Holland Pond can be sent to Holland Board of Health 413-245-7108 ext: 112.

