Local fairs cite safety as top priority following Ohio tragedy

Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine the cause of a tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair when a ride malfunctioned.

One person was killed and several injured including three critically.

The Three County Fair in Northampton is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. Their labor day weekend fair is rapidly approaching and safety is a top priority.

"It's a very tragic accident, all those people injured and the person killed, it's sad," said Bruce Shallcross, general manager of the Three County Fair.

Shallcross has seen the video of the tragedy in Ohio.

A ride called the 'Fireball' malfunctioned and an entire row of seats snapped off while in motion.

Authorities are trying to figure out why it malfunctioned.

The Ohio State Fair tragedy sends shock-waves across the country for anyone involved with fairs and amusement park rides.

Shallcross said that safety is a top priority and before a ride is allowed to open, the state does a thorough inspection.

"The ride safety is under the Department of Public Safety and they have an inspection team that covers the state," Shallcross explained.

The Three County Fair has been using Rockwell Amusements as its ride company for the last 10 years.

"Rockwell Amusements has an excellent record. They basically come back with the same employees every year. They're veterans and we have a high degree of confidence in them," Shallcross said.

Western Mass News also contacted The Big E in West Springfield which holds New England's great state fair in September.

They declined an on camera interview, but issued a statement which, in part, read: "Our rides are inspected by the state and by private inspectors, who are on-site 24 hours a day, prior to and for the duration of the fair.

Rides are thoroughly inspected daily and monitored throughout the day and evening."

The Big E's amusement rides and games are provided by North American Midway Entertainment which they said has an excellent safety record.

North American Midway, which is not a provider of the Ohio State Fair, said that due to the tragic accident, it will keep their 'Fireball' rides closed until further notice.

The Big E, which runs from September 15 to October 1, told Western Mass News that they will monitor the situation and will be meeting shortly with North American Midway Entertainment.

