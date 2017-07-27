Patriots open training camp in Foxboro

It may feel like Christmas in July for some as the start of Patriots training camp.

Thousands of fans lined up outside Gillette Stadium Thursday morning to watch the team take the field.

On day one of Patriots training camp, a large crowd cheered as Tom Brady, the GOAT, took the field.

For fans, training camp is an event, pulling in people - even whole families - from around the country.

As the defending Super Bowl champions prepare for another season, the fans are ready to do their part too.

The Pats have a busy schedule for the opening weekend of training camp and, not to rush the remainder of the summer, but the season opener is six weeks from tonight at Gillette against the Kansas City Chiefs.

