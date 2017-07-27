Treatment center looking into claim of denying care

We’re following up on a story about a Southwick woman who wants answers following her fiance’s death.

The woman said her fiance was denied care at Clean Slate, an addiction treatment center just three days before he died from an overdose.

Clean Slate told Western Mass News they’re looking into it.

Clean Slate told us they are investigating the death of Andrew Coach who died of a suspected heroin overdose last year.

Since our story aired, dozens have been reaching out to his fiance Kaleigh.

Kaleigh Payette of Southwick was engaged to Andrew Coach. She said he’d been struggling with drug addiction for years.

She said he’d been taking Suboxone, a medication that can alleviate cravings.

Last November, he went to Clean Slate to pick up his prescription like he’d been doing for months.

That’s when Kaleigh said the treatment center denied him care, claiming there was something wrong with his insurance.

Just three days later, he was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose.

The two were supposed to get married last week.

“I feel good for speaking out and letting people know this is what’s going on behind closed doors.”

Our story first aired on Monday, when Kaleigh received a phone call from Dr. Maria Russo of Clean Slate.

“She asked me if there’s anything she could do and I said, ‘don’t you think you’ve done enough?’ Took a father from three kids and a son from two parents, and a fiance from myself.”

Dr. Russo told Western Mass News that Clean Slate is determined to get to the bottom of what happened last November when Andrew walked into Clean Slate that final time, and that her conversation with Kaleigh was very productive.

Kaleigh told Western Mass News that it’s about time she hears from the treatment center she blames in part for his death.

“Since the story’s come out, I’ve gotten numerous messages on Facebook from different people who I know and don’t know about Clean Slate and their policies. They also experienced exactly what Andrew did.”

For now, Kaleigh’s focused on her studies.

She was accepted to an addiction counselor training program at Westfield State University. The program starts this fall.

“This is something that I need to do, because I don’t want another family to go through what we’re going through.”

She’s fundraising so she can afford the certificate program.

