Gov. Baker will sign bill to change recreational marijuana law

Governor Baker is expected to sign a bill at noon on Friday to make changes to the recreational marijuana law that was voted on in November.

The bill is certain to have an impact on local pot shops and their customers.



Voters approved the recreational marijuana bill which allowed the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes and up to a dozen pot plants per household.



It wasn't long after the vote when Governor Baker delayed the licensing of recreational marijuana shops for 6 months.



The compromised bill includes different procedures for cities and towns to follow if they want to restrict marijuana stores, depending on how their residents voted in November.



Recreational marijuana would be taxed at a maximum rate of 20 percent; a middle ground between the senate's proposal of 12 percent and the house proposal of 28 percent.



Cities and towns like Agawam and East Longmeadow recently held meetings to discuss a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana establishments which would prevent those kinds of business coming to town.



Some marijuana users try to mask their pain due to illness or disease, and hope folks can at least be open-minded.



Others argue that this change could leave the bill vulnerable to a constitutional challenge, but lawmakers are confident the bill could stand up to any challenge that may come up.

