Former priest convicted of raping boy will be living in Ware

A convicted child rapist and former Roman Catholic priest is moving to western Mass. following his release from prison.

86-year-old Paul Shanley was released on Friday after spending 12 years behind bars for raping a boy in Newton back in the 1980s.

Back in the 1960's and 70's, Shanley was a "street priest" who ministered to alienated youth.

Shanley is will relocate in Ware; a town that already has 19 registered sex offenders.

According to the Sex Offender Registry Board, Shanley will be living at an apartment on 31 Pulaski Street.

Shanley will be the fifth registered sex offender living on that street.

Western Mass News received a statement from the town of Ware that said:

"The town of Ware is aware of Mr. Shanley's release and relocation to the town. The town, through the police department, will properly notify the public of any resident sex offender. The town will continue to keep all residents informed and safe, while protecting everyone's rights."

Shanley will be on probation for the next ten years and will be monitored by probation officials but will not be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

He was was convicted for two counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

More information on Shanley can be found on the state's Sex Offender Registry website here.

