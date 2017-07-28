Priest convicted of raping boy will be living in Ware

A former priest who will be released today after serving 12 years in prison for raping a boy in the 1980s will be living in Ware.

86-year-old Paul Shanley was a "street priest" who ministered to alienated youth in the 1960s and '70s.

Decades later, dozens of men came forward and said Shanley had molested or raped them. He was defrocked by the Vatican and convicted of raping a boy at a Newton parish.

Sexual abuse victims say they're concerned that Shanley will not have enough supervision after he's released.

According to the Sex Offender Registry Board, Shanley will be living at an apartment on 31 Pulaski Street in Ware.

He'll be monitored by probation officials, but isn't required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

More information on Shanley can be found on the state's Sex Offender Registry website here.

