Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in East Longmeadow

Officials are warning the public after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in East Longmeadow.

The tests were conducted by the East Longmeadow Board of Health. Luckily, no humans or animals have been infected with the virus.

Anyone who becomes infected can cause a mild fever of flu-like symptoms, but up to 80 percent of people who are infected won't show any symptoms.

In order to keep your family safe, they recommend removing any source of standing water around your house and to wear bug spray that contains DEET.

The best time of the day to avoid contact with mosquitoes is during dusk and dawn and if you're outside you should wear long sleeve shirts and long pants.

