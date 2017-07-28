Adopt a cat for only $5 at the Dakin Humane Society

The Dakin Humane Society is making it easy for adopters to clear their shelters today.

Anyone who is looking to bring adopt a loving feline can take them home for only $5 as a part of their 'Catsmus in July' event.

The fee is valid for select adult cats who are also spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Santa “Claws” will deliver a holiday stocking stuffed with treats as well.

The hours at their Springfield location at 171 Union Street are from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Their Leverett location at 163 Montague Road are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the event and to see which cats are available, CLICK HERE.