2 people allegedly kidnapped woman in Pittsfield

Two people allegedly kidnapped a woman from Pittsfield and brought her to New York on Thursday.
New York State Police said there was an altercation involving a handgun before the kidnapping.
Around 12:50 a.m. the victim called police and told her she was being held against her will at a residence in New Lebanon.
Troopers located 38-year-old Charles Tabon and 28-year-old Megan Vandeusen at the residence and placed them under arrest.
Tabon was charged with:
Vandeusen was charged with Second Degree kidnapping and First Degree Unlawful Imprisonment.
They were arraigned in court and remanded to jail without bail and will appear back in court on July 31.
