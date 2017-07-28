Chicopee PD: One car shot into another on Grattan St. - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee PD: One car shot into another on Grattan St.

Chicopee police are investigating after one car shot into another on Grattan Street Friday afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News this happened around 12:25 p.m. near the Pride gas station.

One vehicle fled the scene and police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw something to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730.

He said no one was injured in the shooting and it was not at random.

