Chicopee PD: Suspect in Grattan Street shooting "Armed and Dangerous"

Chicopee police are on the lookout for and "Armed and Dangerous" suspect involved in a shooting on Grattan Street this afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News this happened around 12:25 p.m. near the Pride gas station.

The two victims involved told Chicopee Police Detectives that following a verbal altercation with the suspect in the store and in the parking lot, they both got into their vehicle and turned on to Grattan Street.

The suspect then pulled alongside the victims and fired a handgun out his driver side window. The round however missed and no one was injured.

Investigators now have an arrest warrant out for Jose Rivera, a 57 year old Springfield man.

Police told us that he was last seen driving a 2007 Red Mazda CX 7, MA Reg. 5AG394.

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, and A Firearm and Assault with Intent to Murder was issued to the suspect.

Police also say that if you encounter the subject, you are not to confront or attempt to stop him.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1730 or Text a Tip, Solve CHICOPEE to CRIMES.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

