Medical marijuana facility in Bernardston vandalized

Vandals did thousands of dollars in damage to a medical marijuana growing facility in Bernardston.
Police told Western Mass News that vandals smashed glass windows of a former restaurant in Bernardston that is being converted into a marijuana growing facility.
Replacing the windows will cost about 40 thousand dollars.
The facility was scheduled to open by the end of the year.
