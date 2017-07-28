Wet weather causes issues with main road in Forest Park

After several cool days with soaking rain, many would likely want to get out and enjoy the sunshine, but all that wet weather has caused some issues at Forest Park where the amount of water has made the main road into the park unsafe.

Families like Bethany Souza often use Main Greeting Road to get into the Forest Park.

"We come here a lot and with the dog, so we are going to have to find somewhere else to walk.”

Bright signs show that Main Greeting Road off of Sumner Ave is off limits to walkers, bikers, and cars.

"At any time this could fail and we don't want anyone walking or driving should it fail,” said Patrick Sullivan.

Patrick Sullivan, the Director of Parks in the city said that the water over the last two weeks has reached a level that the embankment of the road can‘t handle.

"That water is seeping through the earth and debris and that's how the road was constructed, and it wasn't constructed with the best methods that we would use today."

In the next week the plan is to lower the high water levels, but that isn’t the end of the work.

"Pump it down get to down to that safe level and then design long term fixes to rebuild the entire road structures.”

In two weeks’ time, Sullivan said he hopes the road can reopen as the plan to make more repairs comes together.

In the meantime, you can use Route 5 to drive into the park, or if you like to walk or bike, Trafton Road will provide access to trails.

