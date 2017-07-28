Tree House Brewing Company moving to new location in Charlton

Fans of craft beer come from all over to a mecca of beer in Western Mass. Tree House Brewing Company had called Monson home for many years but the demand for their beer outgrew that location.

So they’ve moved slightly east to Charlton, to a new state of the art facility.

The brewery run by Dean Rohan, Nate Lanier, and Damien Goudreau will now have room to grow to meet the ever growing demand for their beer.

In their first week in Charlton, Dean Rohan estimates 10 thousand people passed through the doors, and with the help from brewer Nate, there’s a system for how much you can buy.

"We tried to set limits so that everyone could get something, and halfway through the day we were completely out of beer," says Rohan.

Which is a hit among those who have traveled both near and far.

“It’s a fun four hour drive”, says Joe Barr, from New Jersey. “(Their beer) is delicious. It’s good quality and it’s always fun to make the trip”.

Many Western Mass residents have continued to follow the success of the brewery and are happy they haven’t moved too far.

“I got the ‘Doppleganger’, the ‘Green’, and the ‘Eureka’,” says Shawn Hines, Chicopee, MA. “It’s really good to see them grow and come up to where they are now.”

Two weeks into their new facility and they are focusing their retail on cans, but hope to get back to growlers soon. Plus the owners say there is more to come from their facility in Monson.

"We are already making plans to go back to Monson and start brewing beer and doing so many fun project there as well," says Rohan.

Tree House’s hours tomorrow are from 11 to 7p, and you’ll hear much more from Dean on the beers in tomorrow’s Western Mass Brews with Mary Cate at 7 and 9a.

