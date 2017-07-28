Tree House Brewing moving to new location in Charlton

It’s a place known to craft beer lovers all around the state the country and even the world, but the demand for Tree House Brewing quickly outgrew what they could make at their Monson location.

So they’ve moved slightly east to Charlton,

This is Tree House Brewing company’s new state of the art facility in Charlton.

The brewery run by Dean Rohan, Nate Lanier, and Damien Goudreau will now have room to grow to meet the ever growing demand for their beer.

In their first week in Charlton, Dean estimates 10 thousand people passed through the doors, and with the help from brewer Nate, there’s a system for how much you can buy.

"We tried to set limits so that everyone could get something, and halfway through the day we were completely out of beer."

Today they were just doing cans, but hope to get back to growlers soon.

"We are already making plans to go back to Monson and start brewing beer and doing so many fun project there as well."

Tree House’s hours tomorrow are from 11 to 7p, and you’ll hear much more from Dean on the exciting summer beers in tomorrow’s Western Mass Brews with Mary Cate at 7 and 9a.

