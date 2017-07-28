104th Fighter Wing's International Air Show preparing for next month

The Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield is getting ready for tens of thousands of visitors.

The 104th Fighter Wing's International Air Show and open house is set for next month.

But with only two roads that lead in and out of the base, accommodating all those people will be a challenge.

The 104th hasn't hosted an air show for seven years.

Western Mass News met with the base commander today who said they know the show will be fantastic, but they also know getting people in and out will be tricky, but they said they have a plan.

These F-15's are just part of the contingent that will be on hand for the 104th Fighter Wing's open house at Barnes Air National Guard base in Westfield on August 12 and 13.

“We love showing the public what we do. We love showing them our air mission, showing them our airplanes, letting them meet our people, so we're extremely excited to get going on August 12 and 13,” said Col. James Suhr.

Colonel James Suhr, commander of the 104th told Western Mass News that they've been working on this show for at least two years, including a new parking plan.

“We're trying to make this the absolute best parking and traffic experience it can be, however, there is only still a few roads in and out of here and there's still going to be possibly 30, 40, or even 50,000 people here, so there's going to be a lot of traffic, so we're doing everything we can do alleviate concerns.”

That includes 8 satellite parking lots with shuttles to and from the air show, along with real-time traffic information.

“We're going to be updating in real time on social media and through an app, Facebook, Twitter, and our website the current status of parking lots and the traffic, so if you're coming to our air show and on the Mass Pike, you can look and see which exit and parking lot is the best one to go to at the time.”

He's hoping a bit of traffic won't deter people from coming out.

Admission is free, although there is a suggested donation of ten dollars for parking.

Proceeds go to local youth charities.

Links:

http://www.westfieldairshow.org

https://www.westfieldairshow.org/parking/

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.