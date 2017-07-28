Games and Lanes building in Agawam set to be demolished

The Games and Lanes building on Walnut Street extension in Agawam is set to be demolished at 8am on Monday Mayor Cohen told Western Mass News.

The building has been abandoned for years now and a number of Agawam residents have awaited its demolition.

