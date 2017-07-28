Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Pittsfield closes street

Pittsfield Police have responded to South Onota Street tonight for an accident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
There is no word on the severity of the injuries yet.
South Onota Street has been closed to West Street.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
