Two teens grazed by bullet in apartment living room in Springfield

A victim told Western Mass News a gunshot grazed two teenage girls while sitting in their Malborough Street home overnight.

It all happened around 2:30 a.m. when a group of four girls were having a get-together when they thought they heard fireworks going off.

Two girls decided to get up from the living room and make a pizza when a bullet went through a window, grazed one of the girls on the foot and another in the thigh.

"I didn't notice that the window was broken, I didn't notice the glass. I said mom, I think someone is shooting at your house," said Janeiry Avila.

Avila went to the bathroom to check the wound and police were called.

"We don't have anything indicating that it was intentional," Springfield Police Lt. LaBelle said.

They discovered that a nearby car had also been shot as well.

"I thank god my friends got up to go make that pizza because literally a minute-and-a-half after they got up, the bullet went straight through where they were sitting," Avila noted.

Springfield police at this time are investigating the shooting. No word on any leads or suspects.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.