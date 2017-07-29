Woman "grazed" by bullet in apartment living room in Springfield

Springfield Police say a woman was "grazed" by a bullet overnight while in a living room at a residence on Marlborough Street during a shooting incident.

Captain LaBelle told Western Mass News they received several calls at 2:30 a.m.

"One call from the public and then a call from someone reporting the victim," he explained.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman had been hit.

"(She) was grazed in the foot," LaBelle told us, "She refused treatment. AMR responded to treat the victim on the scene, but she was not transported to the hospital."

Police at this time are investigating the shooting. No word on any leads or suspects.

"We don't have anything indicating that it was intentional," LaBelle noted.

Shooting was reported in the area of the Bristol St. and Marlborough St. intersection. Police did find a bullet in the apartment.

A car nearby was hit as well.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.