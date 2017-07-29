16-year-old girl from Pittsfield missing, police reach out for help

A 16-year-old girl from Pittsfield has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Her name is Aliah Luna.

"She is a Hispanic Female, 5'01" and 130lbs. Alain has brown hair and brown eyes," the Pittsfield Police Department says. She was reported missing on their Facebook page Friday.

Aliah Luna was last seen in black pants and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you've seen her, or know where she may be, please call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.

