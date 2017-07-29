Officer stuck by needle during drug raid in Worcester

An officer ended up getting stuck by a needle during a drug raid yesterday at a Worcester apartment.

The Worcester Police Department reported the incident on their Facebook page early Saturday morning.

4 men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Friday afternoon, the Worcester Police Department Vice Squad armed with a search warrant went to an apartment building on West Boylston Street. Before going inside, officers set up a surveillance.

"At approximately 1:15 PM, the target of the search warrant, Joseph Ekberg, 29-years-old, of 335 Brooks Street, Worcester, was seen standing outside the apartment building. Mr. Ekberg entered the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Cruz with New York registration plates and drove off," police explained.

But Ekberg didn't get too far, police stopping his vehicle a few streets away on Anson St.

"A search of Mr. Ekberg produced $2,691 in cash, a one half gram knotted bag that contained heroin along with four suboxon strips," said police.

Back at the apartment building, the Vice Squad with the search warrant in hand, went inside to do a search of apartment 8, the one Ekberg was allegedly connected to.

When they went to go in, a resident, identified as 38-year-old, Richard Bain, came walking out.

"Officers recognized Mr. Bain as a male that was talking to Mr. Ekberg prior to him driving off earlier. Officers could hear other people within the apartment," added police.

That's when the Vice Squad entered apartment 8 to "secure it." Inside, police found 2 men sitting at a coffee table. One was identified as Cody Handrahan,26, from Oakham, the other Joseph Randell, 28, from Webster.

"Officers observed in plain view numerous hypodermic needles, a digital scale and many cut corner plastic baggies that contained heroin residue," police explained adding, "A search of Mr. Randell produced 11 knotted bags of heroin, one suboxon strip and 2 clonazepam pills."

It was during the search of this apartment that an officer got stuck by a needle.

"During the search one of the officers was stuck by an uncapped needle," noted police.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released, police say.

Apartment 8 wasn't the only residence in the building that Ekberg was allegedly connected to though.

"The search led the officers to believe that Mr. Ekberg was also conducting his drug trade out of apartment 14," noted police.

So they decided to search that apartment as well. After getting the key off of Ekberg's key ring and obtaining another search warrant allowing them to go in, police say they found more evidence.

"The search produced 30 to 40 knotted bags of heroin, one digital scale, 3 cell phones, packaging material, two pieces of crack cocaine and 15 unidentified pills," explained police.

Ekberg, Bain, Handrahan, and Randell were all arrested yesterday and charged.

Ekberg faces Possession of Class A Substance with the Intent to Distribute, and two Counts of Possession of Class B Substance. Bain was charged with Possession of Class A Substance with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Class B substance. Randell with with Possession of Class A Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Class B Substance and Possession of Class C Substance. And Handrahan with Knowingly Being Present where heroin is Kept.

The four men are expected to be arraigned on Monday in Worcester District Court.

