Western Mass Brews: Tree House Brewing Company in Charlton

This week’s Western Mass Brews features a mecca for beer lovers. Tree House Brewing Company has made a big impact on the craft brew scene but it all began when three guys played music together.

"We decided to do this thing and brew with Nate because it seemed like fun and we had no idea that this fun little thing was going to be what it is,” says Dean Rohan, one of the owners of Tree House Brewing Company.

Nate Lanier, Damien Goudreau complete the trio behind the powerhouse brewery with Lanier as the mastermind behind the brews. They began brewing beer in a barn in Brimfield, later they moved to Monson where lines of beer fans stopped by several sheds that doubled as a retail space. Later the brewery’s 7,000 square foot space in Monson was commissioned, however Rohan says they outgrew it within a month.

Fast forward to July of 2017 and they have set up shop a bit to the East in Charlton. The new space is their largest yet, but the demand for what they make here doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

“I got the eureka, the doppelganger, everything that I could get,” says of Chicopee who has been a fan of the brewery for years.

Their beer can only be found here and there is a limit to how much beer you can buy at a time, so the wealth can be shared. As lines form outside a dedicated staff work hard inside to prep for the thousands that will pass through their doors.

The brewery gained notoriety from the IPA’s like the Julius, which Rohan says had allure from the beginning. However that’s not all that they do.

"Some of our stouts rank higher than our IPAs and people don't know our stouts," says Rohan.

As for a summertime beer Rohan says that the Eureka, with a lower alcohol percentage is a great pick. The beer is a single hop that has been brewed with several varieties.

"We have Eureka Citra, Eureka Mosaic, the Eureka Galaxy it's all these single hop beers so you can profile that hop," says Rohan.

Dean who says his background in beer began as being a consumer says that there is a special ingredient that fills up the 400 parking spots each day that they are open.

"It's really Nate's meticulous nature in brewing that has always been what sets us apart,” says Rohan.

To start Rohan says they will just focus on cans but are hoping to allow growler fills soon. There are also plans in the works to begin pint pours.

"In the 6 years we have been open we haven’t been able to have people sit and enjoy tree house. it's been get em in get em out sell em cans bottles get them out of the lot,” says Rohan. “So we are excited for people to come and enjoy our backyard with us."

Tree House hours of operation in the new Charlton facility are from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. You can find a list of their events and what they have for offerings on their website, just Click Here!

