22 arrested for protesting at Kinder Morgan pipeline site

22 people were arrested after they refused to leave while protesting at the Kinder Morgan pipeline site in Sandisfield on Saturday.
Demonstrators gathered at the site which will run through a portion of the Otis State Forest and will add 4 miles of natural gas pipeline to connect to two existing lines.
According to State Police spokesperson David Procopio, no one resisted arrest and the arrests ended peacefully. All of the demonstrators were charged with trespassing.
Last month State Police arrested 8 other protesters at the same site. One of them was a 98-year-old woman from Northampton.
The protestors were transported to a Berkshire Sheriff’s Department Facility for booking and will are expected to be released on personal recognizance pending a court appearance.
