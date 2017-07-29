New England food truck festival kicks off in West Springfield

Food trucks from across New England lined up at the Big E fairgrounds for many to come out and enjoy their exquisite treats.

The New England Food Truck Festival kicked off on Saturday and will end Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

A total of forty-five food trucks hit the road and came to West Springfield for the family-friendly event.

If you happen to be too full, you can also enjoy live bands, face painting, field games, and other forms of entertainment.

