Mostly clear and cool tonight. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday

After a cloudy start this morning we managed to see the sun this afternoon though it was a bit breezy. A stretch of sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures will begin tomorrow, though it will become more humid by the middle of the week.

Expect a clear and chilly night tonight with very dry air in place! Clear skies and diminishing winds means that temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Low temps will dip to around 50-sweatshirt alert! A beautiful day is on the way for Sunday with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s! High pressure and a northerly breeze will keep us dry and pleasant through Monday.

Warmer temps are on the way beginning Tuesday as our upper level low moves away and a brief ridge sets up in the East. Temps may take a run at 90 Wednesday, but we begin turning unsettled with higher humidity and an approaching cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening, then chances for storms go up Thursday and Friday and that threat for showers and thunderstorms could even linger into the beginning of next weekend.

