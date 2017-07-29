Pittsfield police investigate rollover crash

Pittsfield police are investigating a crash that sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night.

Police told Western Mass News the driver of a black 2018 Nissan Ultima was pulling out of a driveway on 801 Holmes Road when the driver of a 2018 Toyota Yaris swerved to avoid hitting the Nissan and rolled over.

Authorities responded to the accident around 7:42 p.m.

The woman who was driving the Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Lizotte at 413-448-9723.

