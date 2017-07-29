Hundreds gather in Northampton to protest ACA repeal

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Northampton to be apart of a nation-wide protest on Saturday.

The protest was a part of the ‘National Day of Action’ where people from across the nation marched against the Republican Party’s plan to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Western Mass News spoke with an organizer who said the march will set the tone for the next several weeks in hopes to persuade lawmakers.

“We feel it was important to move forward because as Elizabeth Warren keeps saying it is the zombie bill. It keeps coming back we are sure we will see it again,” said Lindsay Sabadosa, Director of Pioneer Valley Women’s March.

The protesters marched from Child’s Park to Pulaski Park.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.