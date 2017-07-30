After a cool start this morning a sunny and warm afternoon on the way

It's a cool start this morning though with mostly sunny skies temperatures will warm back toward seasonable levels this afternoon.. A stretch of sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures will continue, though it will become more humid by the middle of the week.

A beautiful day is on the way today with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s! If you have outdoor plans you are going to be just fine just remember the sunglasses and sunscreen. Under clear skies tonight another cool night is on the way with lows dropping back into the lower 50s.

High pressure and a northerly breeze will keep us dry and pleasant through Monday. There is just the slight chance for a passing sprinkle tomorrow afternoon but just about all of us will remain dry. Highs will once again top out in the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Warmer temps are on the way beginning Tuesday as our upper level low moves away and a brief ridge sets up in the East. Temps may take a run at 90 Wednesday, but we begin turning unsettled with higher humidity and an approaching cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening, then chances for storms go up Thursday and Friday and that threat for showers and thunderstorms could even linger into the beginning of next weekend.

