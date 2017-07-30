Bash Bish Falls closed on Sunday for search of a missing swimmer

A state park in Massachusetts will be closed today as the search continues for a missing swimmer.

This is the third day that Bash Bish Falls will be closed after a swimmer was reported missing on Friday night at 8:15 p.m. at the Taconic State Park.

The Colombia County Sheriff of New York says that the New York State Park police, Hudson Fire, Egremont Fire and Athen Fire Dive team began the search. After working their way from the lower end of the stream to the falls they determined that the missing swimmer was on the Massachusetts side of the falls. At that time the Sheriff says the Massachusetts State Police, Western Massachusetts Technical rescue team and a helicopter took over the search.

"The terrain is extremely treacherous," says David Bartlett, Colombia County Sheriff. "Sheer rock cliffs, slippery rocks, treacherous swift water and the lack of light in a remote area absolutely hampered our efforts to locate this individual."

Law enforcement has not confirmed at this time if the individual has been found.

This is a developing story. Western Mass News will provide more details as they become available.