Back-2-School event provides free bags and supplies to students

Students can stock up for the school year at the Back-2-School Giveaway Project in West Springfield organized by ICNA Relief.

On Sunday, July 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30, the National Disaster Relief organization will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies.

"Many families this year are under financial pressure, and find it difficult to buy school supplies for their children," said Dana Mohamed, Program Manager for ICNA Relief. "We hope this initiative will cater to the needs of low-income families, and help build a better future for our children."

Parents and their children can line up at 377 Amostown Road in West Springfield to receive the free bags and supplies.

The event is one of 60 taking place across the country.