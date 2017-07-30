Springfield firefighters respond to fire on Babin Street

The Springfield Fire Department has put out a fire on Babin Street.

The fire was reported around noon on Sunday at 25 Babin Street.

Nobody was injured according to the Springfield Fire Department and they do confirm with Western Mass News that the Red Cross is assisting the two residents who are now displaced.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said the home suffered $65,000 in damages and that a mobile home and camper trailer parked next to the home were also damaged.

Leger said that the fire "gutted one room on each floor and the attic."

As of now, no cause for the fire has been released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.