Ware police seek to identify suspects who broke into package store

Ware police seek to identify suspects who broke into package store

Image Courtesy: Ware PD Image Courtesy: Ware PD
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ware police are hoping the public can identify two suspects that broke into a package store on Friday.

According to police, two white males broke into the Ware Package Store on 51 Main Street that morning.

One suspect is described as wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt that may be camouflage with either "Red Sox" or "Boston" written on the chest.

That person was also wearing light colored jeans, dark shoes with a white sole and was carrying a one strap back pack and walks with a limp.

The other suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt with dark cuffs, a dark baseball cap with dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should contact Ware police at 413-967-3571 or email waretipline@townofware.com.

