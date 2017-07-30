Ware police seek to identify suspects who broke into package store

Ware police are hoping the public can identify two suspects that broke into a package store on Friday.
According to police, two white males broke into the Ware Package Store on 51 Main Street that morning.
One suspect is described as wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt that may be camouflage with either "Red Sox" or "Boston" written on the chest.
That person was also wearing light colored jeans, dark shoes with a white sole and was carrying a one strap back pack and walks with a limp.
The other suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt with dark cuffs, a dark baseball cap with dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone who can identify the suspects should contact Ware police at 413-967-3571 or email waretipline@townofware.com.
