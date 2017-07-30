Dog found severely neglected in Springfield gets a new home

Earlier this year a toy poodle mix named Thunder was in desperate need when he showed up to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter in Springfield.

"We received a call from a concerned citizens about a well being of the dog he seen this dog specifically," Officer Mateo, an animal control officer for the shelter explained.

Thunder was found inside his Springfield home back in February by a police officer.

Veterinarian Lauren Atkins said she wasn't sure if Thunder would make it as they made the difficult decision to amputate his rear legs.

$500 worth of donations were raised and Thunder was on the move again.

Fast-forward to July, and Thunder has a new home.

Christopher and David Grant came to the shelter and picked up their new family member today.

They told Western Mass News they're thrilled to be able to give Thunder the home he deserves.

"He's a special kid, I know he has some special needs that I can definitely provide for him. Even though he does have some of those hurdles to overcome, he needs just as much love as any other dog," said Christopher Grant.

Christopher is a veterinarian technician and the folks at TJO knew Thunder would be in good hands.

