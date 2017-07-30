Body of missing swimmer in Bash Bish Falls located

The body of a New York man who went missing while swimming at Bash Bish Falls has been located.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire district attorney's office said 21-year-old Aiden Campion-Pratt of Ghent, New York apparently slipped off a rock and fell into the falls Friday night.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. and rescuers began their search that evening.

Within 24 hours his body was found by an underwater camera. Lantz said because of the location of where his body was found, they cannot retrieve it out of the falls.

Rescue teams from western Massachusetts and New York participated in the search.

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless said, “Obviously everyone involved is heartsick in the ultimate outcome. These were great efforts, under difficult and dangerous conditions, that should be recognized, and I want to extend my personal thanks to the many agencies that worked together tirelessly."

