Another clear and cool night tonight. A warm start to the work week

We saw a beautiful day to close out the weekend but that was just the beginning. A stretch of sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures will continue, though it will become more humid by the middle of the week.

Under clear skies tonight another cool night is on the way with lows dropping back into the lower 50s. It will be another great night for sleeping as you will be able to open up the windows and give the air conditioners another night off.

High pressure and a northerly breeze will keep us dry and pleasant through Monday. There is just the slight chance for a passing sprinkle tomorrow afternoon but just about all of us will remain dry. Highs will once again top out in the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Warmer temps are on the way beginning Tuesday as our upper level low moves away and a brief ridge sets up in the East. Temps may take a run at 90 Wednesday, but we begin turning unsettled with higher humidity and an approaching cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Wednesday evening, then chances for storms go up Thursday and Friday and that threat for showers and thunderstorms could even linger into the beginning of next weekend.

