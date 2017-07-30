Great summer weather to end July

It's another nice, cool comfortable start under clear skies and sunshine. Temperatures will be climbing fast this morning with another beautiful day on the way. Of course we are coming off a beautiful Sunday and we're just getting started. A stretch of sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures will continue as it slowly become more humid by the middle of the week.

High pressure will keep us dry and pleasant through today. There is just the slight chance for a passing shower this afternoon but just about all of us will remain dry. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80's. A few spots may nip 90.

It will be warm and muggy for the second half of the week as we become a bit unsettled with an approaching, slow moving cold front. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Wednesday then chances for storms go up Thursday and Friday and that threat for showers and thunderstorms could even linger into the beginning of next weekend before we dry things out for Sunday.

