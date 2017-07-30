Showers and storms more likely for Wednesday

After another warm day with high temps just shy of 90 in the Springfield area, we are back to a quiet, mild night. We are muggier tonight and will stay that way through the end of the week! Skies remain clear to partly cloudy with some fog possible through dawn.

A cold front sits well to our northwest Wednesday and we stay stuck in a very warm and humid air mass. As the day heats up, our atmosphere will turn unsettled and pop-up showers and thunderstorms will get going. We have a better rain chance Wednesday afternoon with more widespread showers and storms due to an upper level disturbance that will move in from the southwest. Slow-moving heavy rain is possible with these showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected.

Without rain, high temps could reach near 90 Wednesday, but due to clouds and likely rain, most will end up in the middle to upper 80s. Showers diminish Wednesday evening and we stay muggy and mild overnight.

Our weather doesn’t change much through the end of the week. Temps remain warm with highs well into the 80s and dew points remain high-keeping us hazy, hot and humid. Patchy clouds and afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday with little to no severe chances. A cold front will come through Saturday with showers and clouds, then we get hit with shot of drier, cooler air Sunday into Monday.

