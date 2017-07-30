Summer heat, humidity, storms return with the start of August

A few showers and thunderstorms flaring across northern New England will fizzle out throughout the evening. After a warm day here in western Mass, we cool nicely tonight with lows falling back into the low 60s and a few upper 50s. Skies remain mostly clear and it may feel a touch humid through dawn.

Tuesday will be another nice summer day with a sunny sky to start along with comfortable temps. By the afternoon, we will have a lot of sun with some puffy cumulus clouds and we get hot with high temps approaching the upper 80s. Dew points get back to the low 60’s so we will feel a touch humid-especially in the morning and evening. The evening is looking mostly dry, but a spot downpour can’t be totally ruled out.

This week’s weather is more typical to summer compared to this past weekend, which felt more like fall. High pressure across the South will keep our wind flow from the west and southwest much of the week, which will help to keep temps quite warm. We may take a run at 90 much of the week. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will send weak disturbances our way that could help some late-day pop up showers and storms develop-but very isolated.

By the end of the week a cold front will slowly move in our direction from the west, bringing a better chance for rain. This front looks to pass through on Saturday and following behind it will be a change in air mass and we become cooler and less humid for Sunday and Monday.

