Warm, humid and unsettled weather continues through Saturday

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible through dawn. Temps will dip into the low 60s with dew points around the same.

Thursday is looking like a drier day, but not a rain-free day overall. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible again by the afternoon, especially in the hill towns. Expect another very warm, humid day with highs back into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Severe storms are unlikely, but an isolated strong storm is possible. Mostly, our concern will be slow-movement that could lead to flooding.

Our Friday forecast is looking identical to Thursday-hazy, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. By this weekend, we are tracking a cold front that will move east into southern New England during the morning/afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Downpours will be possible again with these.

Drier, cooler air will filter into western Mass Saturday night and Sunday as high pressure builds from the west. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend and week with sunshine and highs in the low 80s for the valley and 70s in the Berkshires. An area of low pressure looks to approach western Mass Monday night into Tuesday morning with a period of rain.

