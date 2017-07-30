Construction to continue on Converse St. in Longmeadow this week

The Converse Street construction project that began in April will be back up and running Monday morning.

Road workers will be out bright and early just in time for the morning commute at 7 a.m.

Drivers should try to avoid the area as there will be an alternating one-way route.

Crews will be working until 5 p.m. except on Sundays until August 5.

For those who live on Converse Street or surrounding roads the DPW recommends for residents to put out their trash and recycling bins out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup days.

