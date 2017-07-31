West Springfield police look to identify man following armed rob - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield police look to identify man following armed robbery at CVS

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that may be connected to multiple crimes.

According to police, the man pictured is "wanted for questioning in an attempted armed robbery as well as an assault with a deadly weapon." Police say the incidents happened on Sunday evening around 10:37. 

The West Springfield Police Department said that the attempted armed robbery occurred at the CVS on Elm Street and at this time they have no other information to release.

Police say to contact them at 413-263-3210 if you know the suspect. You can remain anonymous.

