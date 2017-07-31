Demolition underway at Games and Lanes building in Agawam

Games and Lanes in Agawam has been abandoned for decades, and with a new property owner ready to start the next chapter, residents said Monday that demolition has been a long time coming for their childhood destination.

The building is no more and the site is ready for a new beginning, but the abandoned bowling alley was once the hotspot for kids and couples of all ages.

Today, it is no more than rubble. Crews arrived early at 7:30 a.m. Monday to get things underway. The first knock with the backhoe was just after 10 a.m.

It's part of a week-long project to get the building in pieces and transport what's left off the site.

The new owners told Western Mass News that the work is for the better.

"We'd like to make the neighborhood nicer. We want to beautify it and re-develop it. We're going to have something nice here, we just have to figure out what it is," said David Peter, manager of Site Redevelopment Technologies.



Games and Lanes has been called an eyesore by many in town after the building was abandoned nearly two decades ago. A fire broke out damaging the building soon after and the soil on-site was found to be contaminated.

The new owners removed the contamination back in May.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen joined other public officials on Monday to witness the next step.

Some watched from their cars, others in it for the long haul and set up chairs to see the action. There are plenty of memories in this building, but when it goes down, it will be easy to say goodbye.

"A lot of great memories with the old Games and Lanes, but I'm happy it's finally being taken down," said Tim Hooks of Agawam.

Hooks grew up with Games and Lanes. He told Western Mass News that it's not enough to take it down. He hopes, like Games and Lanes, what's next can be something all can enjoy.

"Maybe a community center? Something along those lines to bring people in here not just from Agawam, but surrounding towns," Hooks explained.

The new owners will continue with their development of this Walnut Street extension property. The land is for sale though and they hope the demolition can speed up the selling process, so that something new and exciting can take its place and provide memories for a new generation of Agawam residents and beyond.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.