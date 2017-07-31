Polar to release new mythical limited-time seltzer flavors

A Massachusetts company is bringing more mythically-inspired, limited edition flavors of seltzer to a store near you.

Starting Tuesday, Worcester-based Polar Beverages will release three new flavors - Mermaid Songs, Dragon Whispers, and Yeti Mischief - as part of their "Impossibly Good Polar Seltzer" project.

"The new Polar SeltzerJR assortment is made to chill consumers and leverage the unmet demand for sparkle and happiness," Polar said in a statement.

This week's release comes on the heels of last summer's release of Unicorn Kisses. That popular limited edition flavor flew off shelves and some people are now even asking upwards of $80 on eBay for a bottle from last year.

Don't worry Unicorn Kisses fans - that flavor will also be available again beginning Tuesday.

"In the spirit of corporate transparency, the origin of each of these new seltzers is noted on the packaging. Sources within the company confirm that all are New England natives. From the tree-tops of the Green Mountains to Cape Cod’s coastline, these beautiful creatures are finally getting their due," the company said in a statement.

All four flavors will be available at select retailers for limited time, while supplies last, in six-packs of the company's eight ounce 'junior' cans.

