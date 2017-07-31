State Police look for tractor-trailer driver after wheels fall off striking cruiser

Scary moment for one State Police trooper working detail on the highway this morning in Sturbridge. Two wheels fell off a tractor trailer on I-84, striking his cruiser parked at a construction site...and the impact was damaging.

Luckily, the trooper sitting inside the vehicle, was not hurt. But the vehicle ... take a look at the pictures. The impact from the wheels hitting it left the trunk smashed in, rear windshield completely shattered, and part of the roof caved in.

"A tractor-trailer lost two wheels, with two tires attached, which struck a stationary cruiser, that was parked in a construction zone," explained State Police.

Now they want to find that tractor trailer and its driver.

"The tractor-trailer did not stop after losing the wheels, but continued Eastbound," State Police noted on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

So, they're asking the public, "Were you traveling Eastbound on I-84 in Sturbridge this morning, between the hours of 5:20-5:30 a.m.???"

If you were and if you saw what happened, or if you've seen a tractor that is missing two wheels, please contact the State Police Sturbridge Barracks at 508-347-3352.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.